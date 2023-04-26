A man has died following an incident at Tobermore Concrete in the early hours of Wednesday (26 April) morning.

The PSNI say the death is not believed to be suspicious and that they are investigating along with the Health and Safety Executive.

Tobermore Concrete say they are devastated by the news.

“Tobermore can confirm there has been a tragic accident in one of our factories. We are devastated to report that a colleague has lost his life,” the company said in a statement.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Tobermore are offering counselling to support our staff.

“At Tobermore, the Health and Safety of our employees is our utmost priority. An investigation is currently underway aided by the relevant authorities.

“We won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

“The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said in a statement: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 01:29 on Wednesday, 26 April following reports of an incident in the Lisnamuck Road area, Tobermore.

“NIAS despatched two Ambulances to the scene of the incident.

“No patients were taken from the scene.”

Tobermore Concrete have been contacted for comment.

