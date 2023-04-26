Play Brightcove video

The Police Ombudsman has told UTV she will continue to pursue legacy issues as long as she has the jurisdiction.

It comes amid media speculation that a report published by Marie Anderson on Wednesday could be her last investigation into historical Troubles matters.

"It will not," Ms Anderson said.

"Until the law changes I will continue to investigate and publish my findings in relation to historical matters so it is my hope in the coming months other public statements will be issued and we will continue to investigate these matters."

The ombudsman said she is "watching closely" the progress of the Government's Troubles legacy bill and will "wait to see what happens".

The bill would provide amnesty for those who committed crimes during the Troubles if they co-operated with a new truth-recovery body.

This would also prevent future court action, including inquests, in these cases.

The bill has been strongly opposed by political parties in Northern Ireland, as well as victims' groups and the Irish Government.

Play Brightcove video

Ms Anderson said she still has 450 investigations in total on her books.

She continued: "Only 150 are live in relation to legacy matters the others are pended because of resource constraints but these are complex, difficult areas, it’s looking at sensitive informationand it’s looking back into the past - that can be challenging.

"As long as I have the jurisdiction I'll be pursuing those issues."

The report published on Wednesday concluded that the family of Patrick Kelly, who was abducted and murdered in 1974, was ‘failed by police’ as the result of a ‘wholly inadequate investigation’, with the actions of RUC Special Branch indicative of "collusive behaviour".

Mr Kelly, known to his friends and family as Patsy, was last seen alive in the early hours of 24 July 1974, driving away from the Corner Bar in Trillick, County Tyrone, where he worked.

His body was recovered from Lough Eyes, near Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh on 10 August 1974.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.