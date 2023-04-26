The Ulster Grand Prix will not go ahead as planned this year due to concerns around funding.

The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club had planned for the event to take place from 18-19 August - the first time since 2019.

The club said they had been forced to abandon the plans "with deep regret."

The statement from the club read: "The Dundrod club has been left with no option other than to make the unfortunate decision being announced today.

"The club began the initiative with confidence, enjoying the full backing of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and the Ulster Grand Prix Supporters’ Club.

"There was encouraging support from teams and riders and we also received strong commitments of financial support from the local business community for which we are extremely grateful."

Issues around viewing an insurance policy, coupled with uncertainty around Tourism NI funding for the event were cited as significant factors in their decision to abandon their plans.

The international road race has not taken place since 2019, due to the Covid 19 pandemic and a series of financial difficulties.

