A man who died after being found outside a pub in Rasharkin has been named by police as Paul Francis O'Boyle.

The PSNI also announced they have arrested a 56-year man on Tuesday on suspicion of murder.

The man had previously been arrested and subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and was due to appear before court on 15 May.

Mr O'Boyle died on Monday, after being found unconscious outside a pub in the Co Antrim town over a week earlier on Sunday 16 April.

Police have officially launched a murder investigation and the man arrested on Tuesday remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey asked for anyone with information to come forward to police or to Crimestoppers.

The family of Mr O'Boyle, known as 'Fez', have asked for privacy.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.