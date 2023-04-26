Play Brightcove video

Civil servants on the picket line say some colleagues have resorted to using food banks, working second jobs, leaving for private sector roles, and claiming benefits.

Thousands walked out on Wednesday, joining smaller gatherings outside over 100 government buildings, before travelling to Belfast City Hall to converge with five other unions representing teachers.

The action is in protest over a £552 pay offer for civil servants that has been branded "insulting and derisory."

"It's about £7 a week. It's ridiculous. I mean, it doesn't even pay the extra costs of the bread and milk for the week, never mind anything else," said Carmel Gates, NIPSA's General Secretary.

She spoke to UTV at Lanyon Plaza, where several dozen Department of Finance workers stood at the doors of their building.

A stones throw away, outside the Department for Communities building beside the Europa, civil servant Stephen Goudy said some colleagues are at breaking point.

"Our workers are now at the point where a nice civil service job is now just above the minimum wage.

"And you have people in here, they actually told us to go out and sign on for benefits.

"Civil servants, members of the government being told by the government to sign on.

"One colleague quit yesterday because they couldn't afford the job, because they were being offered more money in the private sector.

"And we're going to see a mass walkout if this keeps continuing."

Cars beeped and morning commuters waved to those on strike as they passed by, but some staff said they do feel there can be misconceptions about life working for the government.

Paddy McWilliams, who works in the child maintenance service, says a "perception that civil servants are well looked after [financially] is completely false."

He said it it was ever an easy job, it certainly is not now.

"Pricing are rising, you go and do your weekly shop, you see how much it's costing you, you can see what you've got left, for other activities that go into making a life, everybody understands that and I think that everybody has sympathy for people who are effectively suffering pay cuts," he said.

"Gone are the days of this perception that the civil service is this well-paid job with a great pension at the end of it."

James Murphy is a civil servant working in the judicial system.

"We have scores of members that are working two jobs, that are claiming benefits, just trying to make ends meet.

"People worried every month, month to month, whether they can put food on the table, whether they can pay their rent or pay their mortgage.

"Everyone's cost of living is through the roof, but pay doesn't match it," he said.

A Department of Finance spokesperson said: “The Department recognises and regrets the pay award is below what staff and unions expect. Unfortunately, the Budget position does not provide any additional scope to offer a higher pay award.

"The pay award strikes a difficult balance between the responsibility to ensure sufficient budget is available for essential public services and rewarding staff as much as possible within the budgetary envelope available.

“The Department of Finance announced implementation of the 2022 Pay Award for Northern Ireland Civil Service for non-industrial staff on the 6 April 2023 more information is available at Civil Service 2022 Pay Award to be implemented for non-industrial staff | Department of Finance (finance-ni.gov.uk)”

The Northern Ireland Office says it has "no authority" to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland, but said "budget clarity" is urgently needed.

"The pressures affecting Northern Ireland public services demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions on Northern Ireland's public services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland," a statement read.

"We also recognise the need for Stormont departments to have budget clarity to help get spending under control and have provided indicative budget totals. We hope to be in a position to agree on a final budget position as soon as possible.

"NI's public finances are not on a sustainable footing. It remains the Secretary of State's hope that the parties will recognise the importance of getting back to work so that an Executive is in place to take the long-neglected and necessary decisions to address the challenges facing the public sector at this critical time.

