UTV has won an Amnesty International UK Award for current affairs.

Up Close - Home Terror was announced as the winner of the Nations & Regions award on Wednesday evening.

The programme sees reporter Sarah Clarke speaking to families and survivors left devastated by domestic violence.

It can be watched here.

Simon Clemison, Head of News and Programmes at UTV, said: “These awards celebrate excellence in human rights journalism and so it’s a huge honour for us at UTV to see our work recognised in this way.”

