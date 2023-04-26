Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has the headlines in Northern Ireland on Wednesday 26 April.

Hundreds of teachers and civil servants involved in biggest industrial action in a decade

Hundreds of teachers and civil servants will go on strike later in what trade unions have described as the biggest industrial action in Northern Ireland in more than a decade. NIPSA, the largest union in Northern Ireland, will be joined by members of PCS, GMB, UNITE and teachers' unions at picket lines. The unions say the scale of action means people across Northern Ireland will be directly impacted.

Record numbers of emergency food parcels distributed in Northern Ireland

A record 81,000 emergency food parcels have been handed out at food banks in the year to March, with the number provided for children surpassing 35%. The figures from the Trussell Trust charity represent a 29% increase compared to the previous year. A total of 81,084 emergency food parcels were given out in Northern Ireland between April 2022 and March this year.

Ulster Grand Prix plans abandoned due to funding concerns

The Ulster Grand Prix will not go ahead as planned this year due to concerns around funding. The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club had planned for the event to take place from 18-19 August - the first time since 2019. The club said they had been forced to abandon the plans "with deep regret."

Princess Royal reopens newly renovated WW1 ship in Belfast

The Princess Royal officially reopened a First World War ship in Belfast that has been newly restored after a three-year closure due to the pandemic.

HMS Caroline is the only survivor of the 1916 Battle of Jutland and has been a feature of Belfast's waterfront since 1924.

Anne was shown how the vessel has been restored to reflect how it would have looked to crew members in 1914, with more than 90% of the ship's original structures and fittings being saved.

