Wrightbus has secured another order for zero emission buses.

The Ballymena manufacturer will be provide 48 double deck Electroliners for Stagecoach in London.

The new buses will be delivered by the end of 2022 and will support hundreds of jobs at the firm’s Co Antrim headquarters.

Ian Gillott, Managing Director (Parts and Services) at Wrightbus, said: “We are delighted to announce another significant order for Wrightbus.

"It has been a real team effort between Wrightbus and Stagecoach to deliver this exciting deal.

“We can’t wait to see these buses in operation in London, which will help passengers enjoy comfortable and cleaner transport.

“It strengthens the reputation we have forged in the zero emission transport sector and will help play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation.”

He added: “Our electric buses - the GB Kite Electroliner BEV and the StreetDeck Electroliner BEV, which is the world's most efficient double deck battery-electric bus - are manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in NI, and wider across the UK through our domestic supply chain.”

Transport for London said Wrightbus was helping to transform London.

“With the help of partners like Wrightbus we are transforming the bus network and London’s air quality to build a better, greener city for all Londoners,” Louise Cheeseman, Transport for London’s Director of Buses, said.

“By bringing these new electric buses to London, Stagecoach and Wrightbus are bringing us closer to making our fleet, already one of the largest in Europe, fully zero emission.

“We’re looking forward to seeing these more comfortable and environmentally friendly vehicles when they arrive later this year.”

