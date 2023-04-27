Play Brightcove video

Police are appealing for information after three members of the same family died in a crash near Aughnacloy.

All three were travelling in a minibus when it collided with a lorry on the Tullyvar Road at around 7:15am on Thursday morning.

Four additional casualties were taken to hospital, with the Fire Service using cutting equipment to rescue people from vehicles.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, was travelling in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

The Tullyvar Road has reopened after being closed earlier in the day.

