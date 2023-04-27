It is understood at least one person has died and a number of others are seriously injured in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

An MLA has described it as a tragedy, adding that his heart goes out to families who "will be getting terrible news".

The crash happened on the Tullyvar Road in Aughnacloy on Thursday morning. The road is currently closed in both directions.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew is at the scene and has asked people to cooperate with emergency services.

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA told UTV: “My heart and my thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this collision.

"This is an extremely dangerous road and we have seen fatalities on this road on the A5 before. It has devastated families, it has devastated communities and it would appear that today families are again going to get this terrible, terrible news.

He added: “The emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

