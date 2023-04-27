Plans for a new crematorium at Roselawn cemetery received a boost on Thursday as Lisburn and Castlereagh council granted planning permission to the project.

The planning committee approved the application from Belfast City Council.

The plans would see a new crematorium at the site to replace the current one, along with two new 200-seater chapels.

Planning permission is only one of a number of steps required for the project to be completed.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City council welcomed the "significant benefits this new facility will bring to not only the residents of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and Belfast City Council, but also to the wider community.”

They further said the application had been "complex" and involved, "the assessment of significant environmental information.

"Working in partnership with our colleagues in Belfast City Council, we are pleased that the decision-making process was concluded in 10 months."Belfast City Council say the current crematorium is dealing with 3,500 cremations a year, despite having a design capacity of 700.

