A strong sense of British identity does not need to be "in conflict" with the trade opportunities of the Windsor Framework, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland has said.

Joe Kennedy III praised the revised deal between the UK and the EU as a chance for the region to pursue a "robust economic future" that will not threaten its accord with the rest of Britain.

At a press conference held by the Brussels Regional Media Hub on Thursday, Mr Kennedy said: "My capacity in this role is to very much not say it's one or the other.

"It's to express ways and understand that there's ways for individuals who are proud of and continue to prioritise that identity as a citizen of the United Kingdom and as British while also recognising there are economic opportunities that don't have to dilute that or impact that."

His comments are likely to be read as a message to the DUP, which is blocking a return to powersharing at Stormont in protest against the post-Brexit agreement.

The DUP has made clear its boycott will continue until it secures further assurances over its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Mr Kennedy acknowledged the unresolved issues were "not easy" and said he had seen a "good faith" effort to address them in conversations with DUP representatives.

But he added: "The Windsor Framework provides a unique opportunity for the people of Northern Ireland to be able to pursue, I think, a... robust economic future. Issues with regards to identity and with regards to economic opportunity don't need to be in conflict."

It comes after his recent visit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

He used a speech at Queen's University Belfast to argue that there would be no prosperity in Northern Ireland without peace.

Mr Kennedy, whose remit as envoy is focused on stimulating economic growth in Northern Ireland, emphasised the opportunities presented by Northern Ireland's dual access to the UK and EU markets.

"There also can be no prosperity without peace, and there can be no peace without prosperity," he added.

