Local politicians have been urged to tackle Northern Ireland's homelessness "crisis."

Homeless Connect, a representative body for the homelessness sector, have drafted a manifesto containing eight asks of local politicians ahead of the local elections on 18 May.

The charity says the eight proposals focus on "how local councils can help prevent and alleviate homelessness."

In the latest housing and homelessness statistics from Department for Communities, on December 1 2022, over 25,600 households on the social housing waiting list had homelessness status.

Over 15,600 households presented to the Housing Executive as homeless.

Just under 7,000 children were accepted as homeless as part of households presenting as homeless.

Homeless Connect say their proposals "would make a positive difference for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland."

Mark Baillie, Public Affairs and Policy Manager for Homeless Connect, said: "One of these asks concentrates on using planning powers to address the overwhelming need for new social and affordable housing to be built.

"It is unacceptable to have 44,500 households on a social housing waiting list.

"These figures are shocking and too many households in Northern Ireland are clearly unable to access good quality, affordable housing that meets their needs.

"In the upcoming local elections, we need parties to commit to positive policies and funding which will help this society provide a better response to the homelessness crisis we are currently facing.

"Homeless Connect passionately believe that it is possible for this society to take the journey to end homelessness.

"To achieve that goal, we need every level of Government pulling in the same direction.

"Local councils need to play their part.

"We hope political parties here will show the leadership we need to see to take us on the journey to seeing an end to homelessness once and for all.”

