A Co. Antrim man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man who died a week after he was attacked.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, wearing a red jacket over a brown shirt, 56-year-old Malachy Crawford confirmed that he understood the single charge against him.

Crawford, from Wallace Park in Rasharkin, is accused of the murder of Paul O’Boyle on 16 April this year.

The 58-year-old, also known as Fez, was found unconscious at the back of Sé Óg bar on Main Street in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16 and he tragically died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

Paul O’Boyle was found unconscious at the back of Sé Óg bar on Main Street in Rasharkin and tragically died as a result of his injuries. Credit: Pacemaker

Crawford had originally been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was due to appear in court next month but he was rearrested and charged with murder following the death.

Giving evidence, Det. Const. Mullan said he believed he could connect Crawford to the offence while the alleged killer’s defence solicitor Ruairi Muldoon confirmed he was not applying for bail on Thursday, but intended to lodge an application next week.

That being the case, Dep. District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded Crawford into custody and adjourned the case to 3 May.

