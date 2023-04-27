A motorcyclist has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 8pm on Wednesday on the R165 at Cornakill, Kingscourt, County Cavan.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

No other injuries to persons was reported. The R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt is closed in both directions, and Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between the hours of 6:30pm and 8:30pm on Wednesday 26th April 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know