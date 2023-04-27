The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been fined £10,000 following the death of a patient who choked on a Brussels sprout in 2014.

Gerard McElhone, 50, was a patient at Mid Ulster Hospital.

On Christmas Day in 2014, Mr McElhone, who was on a restricted diet requiring food to be pre-mashed, choked on a Brussels sprout and died later that evening.

Following a joint investigation by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) and Police Service for Northern Ireland (PSNI), the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has been fined £10,000 at Coleraine Crown Court after pleading guilty to a single health and safety offence.

The investigation found that Mr McElhone was given the Brussels sprout in error by a member of staff, at his request on Christmas Day.

Although Mr McElhone’s dietary restrictions had been identified by way of an earlier assessment, they were not effectively communicated.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust, as an employer, failed to ensure that reasonably practicable steps were taken to ensure the safety of Mr McElhone.

Speaking after the hearing, HSENI Inspector Linda Murphy said: “Choking can have serious consequences but is avoidable in cases where there is a known risk.

“In this tragic case there was a failure to effectively communicate and implement dietary restrictions for Mr McElhone.

“Effective communication of a patient’s dietary requirements is vital in all health care settings.”

