Leaders from sectors across Northern Ireland have reacted with discontent towards the flat-cash budget that's been set for Northern Ireland by the secretary of state.

The financial settlement was outlined in a written statement to Westminster on Thursday morning by Chris Heaton-Harris.

It's broadly in line with last year's budget, with the total down 0.4% on 2022/23.

EDUCATION

Teaching union INTO said a 2.5% cut to the education budget is a "further failure" which is "an additional insult to teachers, education workers, children and parents".

It called on government to "stop using our young people and educationalists as pawns in their political games, and for our absentee politicians to be allowed to return to Stormont to begin to take the necessary decisions to ensure that we have the world class education system our society deserves".

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said the budget was "extremely worrying for pupils and teachers" and that a reduction to the budget is "unfathomable and will necessitate further cuts to provision".

The Controlled Schools’ Support Council (CSSC) said the current financial situation in Northern Ireland is "already starker than elsewhere in the United Kingdom"

"Our concern is that the Secretary of State does not recognise that education in Northern Ireland is significantly underfunded," the CSSC added.

HEALTH

The Health Department said the budget allocation for 2023/24 will "inevitably involve significant financial pressures across health and social care, with a material impact on service provision".

It said the provision offered a "similar level of funding to the previous year" which "makes no allowance for the increasing costs of running services and the rising demand for care across the population".

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association Northern Ireland (BMA) said the lack of a multi-year budget was creating a "funding crisis" to the already existing "workload" and "workforce" crises.

It outlined that "patients will feel they have no alternative but to access services by paying privately", adding "this is not acceptable in a developed country. We need a properly funded and run health system."

A "very concerning shortfall" is how the budget was described by the Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland.

“For those keen on reducing the waiting lists this is extremely disappointing," said Mark Taylor, the group's NI representative.

“Everyone in the health service is working extremely hard to provide the best care to patients, but on a daily basis they walk into work knowing they have a mountain to climb."

Craig Harrison, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Carers NI, said the health budget will "fill unpaid carers with dread" and is "unlikely to be sufficient to improve that dire position and respond to growing demand".

FINANCE

The Department of Finance said the budget allocation "does not fully reflect the extent of the pressures facing individual departments due to inflation, rising costs, increasing demands and pay pressures".

In a statement, it added that "in order to live within the funding available difficult decisions will have to be taken".

BUSINESS

Ann McGregor, the Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) said while a budget is "welcome" it "will pose significant difficulties for our economy both now and in the future".

“While we await details on how senior officials will implement the budget, it serves as a timely reminder that we need a functioning Executive up and running to agree priorities and take difficult decisions," she added.

"Not only should the budget place a razor like focus on how the Executive raises and spends money, it should also accelerate the debate on how Stormont is funded from Westminster for the next decade and beyond".

Retail NI has called for a multi-year budget. It described Thursday's financial settlement as "brutal for public services" and called for the executive to be restored.

”While a restored Executive will not be a silver bullet to the many problems facing Northern Ireland, it would much better than the current chaotic way of running an administration in Northern Ireland."

