Three people are confirmed to have died following a crash outside Aughnacloy.

A further four people have been taken to hospital. Two have been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital with two more taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

It is understood one of the vehicles involved was a minibus containing a number of people.

The police have warned people against sharing "inappropriate images" of the scene on social media or other platforms.

Supt Mervyn Steffen asked people to bear in mind the family and friends of those who have lost their lives.

He said people "do not add to their distress by viewing or sharing these images."

The crash occurred on the Tullyvar road in Co Tyrone shortly after 7am on Thursday morning. Sxi ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Police remain at site of the crash, and the road is still closed in both directions.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service said three fire appliances attended the crash.

Firefighters are understood to have used cutting equipment to rescue casualties from vehicles.

NIFRS Western Area Commander David Nichol said his "heartfelt sympathies are with the family and friends of the 3 people who lost their lives".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.