Three members of the same family are believed to have died in a crash outside Aughnacloy on Thursday morning.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, with the Fire Service having to use cutting equipment to rescue casualties from vehicles.

It is understood one of the vehicles involved was a minibus containing a number of people.

The crash occurred on the Tullyvar road in Co Tyrone shortly after 7am on Thursday morning. Six ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Police remain at site of the crash, and the road is still closed in both directions.

Police have also asked people not to share "inappropriate images" of the scene on social media or other platforms.

Representatives of the emergency services have passed on their condolences to the family and friends of those who have died.

