Government to outline budget for Northern Ireland amid ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont

The Government will outline a budget for Northern Ireland later amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont. Department allocations that are expected to result in swingeing cuts to public services are set to be laid before Parliament by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. Mr Heaton-Harris, who has responsibility for setting the Stormont budget in the absence of devolved ministers in Belfast, is due to outline the funding plan for 2023/24 in a written ministerial statement at Westminster.

Man charged with murder of Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle in Rasharkin

A man is to appear before Ballymena Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of a man in Rasharkin. Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle died on Monday following a report of an assault in the Co Antrim town on 16 April. Detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigations Team have charged a 56-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday, with murder.

Homelessness charity calls on local politicians to support most vulnerable in society

Local politicians have been urged to tackle Northern Ireland's homelessness "crisis." Homeless Connect, a representative body for the homelessness sector, have drafted a manifesto containing eight asks of local politicians ahead of the local elections on 18 May. The charity says the eight proposals focus on "how local councils can help prevent and alleviate homelessness."

Northern Irish people 'most likely' to trust their neighbours in UK

Trust among neighbours is high across the UK and people have become more comfortable living beside historically marginalised groups, a survey has suggested.

The findings of the latest in a series of research on the liberalisation of social attitudes shows the UK to have shifted more than many other countries - ranking it now among the most open of places across the large-scale study.

Within the UK, Northern Ireland is the nation where people are most likely (90%) to trust those in their neighbourhood.

