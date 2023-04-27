A new Chief Executive Officer has been appointed to Ballymena-based zero-emissions bus manufacturer Wrightbus.

In a statement, the company said Jean-Marc Gales had spent over 30 years in the automotive industry, most recently serving as Chairman of Williams Advanced Engineering before its sale to Fortescue Future Industries.

Wrightbus builds the world’s lightest bus chassis and developed the world’s first double-deck hydrogen bus and the world’s most efficient double deck battery electric bus.

Owned by Jo Bamford, who bought the business in 2019, Wrightbus is an industry leader for the zero-emission buses.

On Wednesday, Wrightbus secured another order to provide 48 double deck Electroliners for Stagecoach in London.

Jean-Marc said: “I am delighted to be joining Wrightbus and look forward to building on the considerable success the company has recently achieved in the zero-emissions sector.

"Wrightbus is leading the way in technological advances in hydrogen fuel cell buses, and has developed world-leading efficient electric power trains, used for hydrogen and battery electric powered buses.

"Our technological prowess places us in a prime position for growth and global expansion, which will be my focus as CEO.

“Our workforce is at the forefront of zero-emissions transport and I am very much looking forward to working with, and building on, the talented team in Ballymena, who have driven Wrightbus’s reputation across the UK, Ireland and around the world.”

