Three people that were killed in a serious collision in Co Tyrone have been named locally.

Christine Duffy, her brother Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorely lost their lives on the A5 Tullyvar Road just outside Aughnacloy as they travelled home from a family funeral in England on Thursday morning.

Fr Declan Boland, Parish Priest of Camus Parish in Strabane where the family are from, said the congregation gathering for mass on Friday morning were doing so 'in unspeakable grief'.

"This day our parish is gathering in unspeakable grief as we mourn the loss of three lovely people.

"I ask you this morning to pray for them, to pray for their souls, and to remember those who have been badly injured."

Four others were taken to hospital following the collision.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, was travelling in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

