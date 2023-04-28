The Belfast City Marathon will take place this Sunday for the 41st time and those taking part and spectating will be hopeing for a dry day.

Thousands of people will participate in either the Marathon, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay or Walk.

However, it looks set to be an unsettled and wet day for runners.

Although temperatures will be around 12-15 degrees the official line from the Met Office is to expect "heavy rain or showers on Sunday."

Belfast City Marathon has also confirmed the details of road closures expected for the event.

Some changes have been made to the route this year and there will likely be traffic disruption.

Event organisers have released a full list of road closures expected to last between 6am and 4pm.Full road closures

Between 6am - 10.30am - Area around Stormont and the Upper Newtownards Road

Between 7am - 11.30am - The Ravenill Road area between the Albertbridge Road and the Ormeau Embankment

Between 8.00am - 1.30pm - Boucher Road area from Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane

Between 8.30am - 12.30pm - Around the city centre area, full closures on Chicester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street

Between 9.30am - 2pm - The Falls Road and Andersontown Road will have closures at points, and lane closures.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From North Howard Street, North Howard Link, Northumberland Street and Agnes Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - In the Antrim Road area with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From Donegall Quay onto Oxfrod Street and Lanyon place.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.