A prominent loyalist activist is no longer facing prosecution for alleged participation in an unlawful parade.

The charge against Joel Keys was formally withdrawn at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A lawyer for the 21-year-old confirmed that he is to receive a caution as an alternative disposal to the case.

Mr Keys, of Finbank Court in the city, was accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.

The case related to a parade against the Northern Ireland Protocol held in south Belfast on July 8, 2021.

Mr Keys was set to contest the charge, with disclosure of a media interview and police CCTV recordings from the scene sought as part of his defence.

Although proceedings were listed for a trial hearing, solicitor Mark Austin disclosed that prosecutors have withdrawn the charge against his client.

Mr Austin told the court: “This has been resolved and an alternative disposal agreed.”

