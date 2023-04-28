A 38-year old man has admitted causing the death of Bangor tattoo artist Aidan Mann.

Mr Mann - known as Zen Black - sustained fatal knife wounds in an attack on Church Street in Downpatrick last January.

Barry Donnelly, who is currently housed in a secure unit at Knockbracken Healthcare Park, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday via a videolink.

After confirming he could see and hear the court, Donnelly was then charged with murdering Mr Mann on January 3, 2022.

When the charge was put to Donnelly, he replied "not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaugther on the grounds of diminished responsibility."

He was also charged with, and pleaded guilty to, a charge of possessing two large kitchen knives on Church Street in Downpatrick on the same date.

Crown barrister Ciaran Murphy KC told Mr Justice O'Hara that following a consultation with Mr Mann's family, the Crown was accepting the plea to manslaughter as an alternative to the murder charge.

Donnelly's barrister Gavan Duffy KC also asked the court clerk to re-arraign his client on three charges arising from an "unassociated" incident in June 2021.

The defendant, from Church Street in Downpatrick, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June on June 28, 2021.

Donnelly also admitted possessing an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on the same date.

Mr Justice O'Hara was informed by both barristers that medical and other reports were being sought ahead of the plea, which he said he would hear on Friday June 16, 2023.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.