A man has been airlifted to hospital following an assault in Keady, Co Armagh.

Two police officers were also injured as they pursued the suspect who drove off from the scene.

The assault took place on Friday morning in the Victoria Street area of the village.

Emergency services attended and the victim was airlifted to hospital for treatment for his injuries. The suspect, who fled the scene in a blue Ford Galaxy, was pursued by police after failing to stop and two officers were subsequently injured when the car collided with their police vehicle.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

