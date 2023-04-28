A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted in Belfast city centre.

Police received reports at 9pm on Wednesday night that a man had been involved in an altercation with a number of men and knocked unconscious in the College Street area.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and victim was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack or anyone with CCTV or footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1725 of 26/04/23.

