Police are to return to the scene of a crash which took a man's life near Newry earlier in the year.

The accident happened on the Old Dublin Road, Cloghogue on 2 January.

The Old Dublin Road between the Upper Fathom Road and Lower Newtown Road, including the Clontigora Road will be closed to all traffic from 8pm on Friday 28 April.

It will remain closed for a number of hours, but there will be access for residents and emergency vehicle.

