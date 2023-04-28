Portstewart in Co Londonderry has ranked third on the UK's top five favourite seaside destinations, with an overall score of 84% from visitors.

The consumer champion Which surveyed over 3,000 visitors, asking them to rate their experiences of visiting seaside towns in the last year.

Criteria included quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions and value for money.

The Which survey highlights the coastal town's 'broad sandy beaches' and 'an attractive harbour and promenade'

Visitors praised the ‘fantastic beach’ as well as the selection of cafes ‘selling home-style baking’.

Bangor in County Down, secured an overall score of 49% from visitors.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: "Few countries can be home to such a diversity of brilliant seaside breaks.

"Whether you want world-class beaches and utter wilderness, or the bright lights and bucket and spade atmosphere of a resort, the UK has a seaside break made for you.

"What our survey shows is that it's rarely the most famous destinations that visitors enjoy most.

"Try somewhere new this year and our survey shows you should find fewer crowds and better value."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.