Police appeal for information on Aughnacloy crash in which three members of the same family died

Police are appealing for information after three members of the same family died in a crash near Aughnacloy.

All three were travelling in a minibus when it collided with a lorry on the Tullyvar Road at around 7:15am on Thursday morning.

Four additional casualties were taken to hospital, with the Fire Service using cutting equipment to rescue people from vehicles.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash, was travelling in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage to contact them.

Appointment of Truth Recovery Independent Panel

The Executive Office has appointed a 10-person Independent Panel to progress the work of the Truth Recovery Programme. Establishment of the Independent Panel was a key recommendation in the Truth Recovery Design Panel’s Report on Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in NI, which was published in October 2021. The report outlined the need for an integrated truth investigation which consisted of an Independent Panel and a Statutory Public Inquiry.

70% think major changes are needed to Good Friday Agreement institutions in Northern Ireland

More than two thirds of people in Northern Ireland believe big changes are required to the powersharing structures created by the Good Friday Agreement, a new survey has found. The same proportion of the population, 70%, think the peace accord of 1998 has failed to deliver stable governance, according to the poll commissioned by Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee. That level of skepticism about the deal's success in delivering stability remained consistent across age, religion and political affiliation.

Voter registration deadline at midnight on Friday

The deadline for registering to vote in the Local Council Elections is at midnight on Friday.

Voters will go to the polls on the 18th of May - with 462 seats up for grabs in 11 council areas.

The election has been pushed back due to the coronation of King Charles III.

Portstewart places third in survey of UK's favourite seaside destinations

Portstewart in Co Londonderry has ranked third on the UK's top five favourite seaside destinations, with an overall score of 84% from visitors. The consumer champion Which surveyed over 3,000 visitors, asking them to rate their experiences of visiting seaside towns in the last year. Criteria included quality of the beaches, food and drink offerings, tourist attractions and value for money.

