The funerals of three family members who were killed in a road collision in Co Tyrone are to take place on Sunday and Monday.

Christine McKane, her brother Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorely lost their lives on the A5 Tullyvar Road just outside Aughnacloy as they travelled home from a family funeral in England on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and four members of the family were taken to hospital.

The funeral of Julia McSorley will be held in Glenock on Sunday, and the funerals of Christine and Dan McKane will take place in Strabane on Monday.

A vigil took place at Our Lady's Grotto in Strabane on Friday, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

Friends and relatives of those killed were in attendance as mourners filled the Grotto, while more gathered on the surrounding streets.

A moment of silence was observed and a candle was lit for each of the victims.

