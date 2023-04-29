Play Brightcove video

'Aughnacloy funerals'

Funerals are to begin this weekend for three members of the same family who were killed in a crash in County Tyrone on Thursday.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for the family in Strabane last night after the community was left devestated by the news.

Christine McKane, her brother Dan McKane, and their aunt Julia McSorlry all lost their lives on the A5 just outside Aughnacloy on Thursday.

The funeral of Julia McSorley will be the first to take place tomorrow. That will be followed by a joint service for Christine and Dan McKane on Monday.

'Daisy Hill protest'

Campaigners have taken to the streets of Newry to protest over proposals to permanently move emergency general surgery from Daisy Hill Hospital to Craigavon.

The service was moved last year on an interim basis due to what the Southern trust said were recruitment issues.

A consultation ended earlier over the long term future of the service in Newry.

'Snooker semi-final'

In sport, Mark Allen trails Mark Selby by one frame heading into the final session of their World Snooker Championship semi-final.

Four-time champion Selby looked to be pulling away but Antrim man Allen battled back to make it 11 frames to 10.

The match will be played to a conclusion later this evening.

