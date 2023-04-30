Police and emergency services are at the scene of a road crash in east Belfast.

The collision, involving a single vehicle, happened in the Rosetta Park area on Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area, and diversions have been put in place at Rosetta Way and Rosetta Park.

A police spokesperson said: "Please seek an alternative route for your journey."

