A man has been arrested after a number of police officers were assaulted in Londonderry.

Detectives were called to the Carranbane Walk area on Saturday evening following a report of a "domestic-related occurance".

A female officer approached a man in the garden of the property and he punched her a number of times in the face.

She was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries including an injury to her eye.

A second officer was reportedly punched and spat at and a third officer was reportedly spat at.

“The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage, and common assault," police said.

“He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer’s face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer’s face."

Police said enquiries into the incident are continuing.

A spokesperson continued: "Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job'.

“I would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1885 of 29/04/23."

