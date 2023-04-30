Play Brightcove video

'Crash victim funeral'

The first funeral has taken place for one of three familiy members killed in a car crash in Aughnacloy earlier this week.

75-year-old Julia McSorley was remembered as selfless, kind and bubbly as mourners gathered in Newtonstewart this morning.

Her niece and nephew will be buried tomorrow.

'Rosetta crash'

Police and emergency services have attended the scene of a road crash in east Belfast.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the Rosetta Park area this afternoon.

Diversions are in place as investigators examine the scene.

'Police attacked'

A police officer has required hospital treatment for an eye injury after being repeatedly punched in the face in Londonderry.

Police had been called to a domestic related incident in the city last night when the assault took place.

Four other officers were also attacked after an 18-year-old man was arrested. Three were spat at while one had water thrown in their face.

'Belfast marathon'

Thousands of runners have taken to the streets for the Belfast Marathon.

The route criss-crossed the city, taking in some of its famous landmarks.

The mens winner crossed the finish line in 2 hours and 22 minutes, with the womens winner celebrating victory a short time later.

From relay teams, to professional runners, to those doing it for a bit of fun this year saw what organisers believe were record numbers taking part in the event.

'Ulster football'

Armagh have booked their place in the Ulster Senior Football final after beating Down four-10 to 12 points in Clones.

They'll now face defending champions Derry, who beat Monaghan one-21 to two-10 in Omagh yesterday.

