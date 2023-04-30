The Belfast City Marathon is underway as the event takes place for the 41st time.

Thousands of people are participating in either the Marathon, Wheelchair Race, Team Relay or Walk on Sunday.

The race set off from the grounds of Stormont estate at 9am and will take runners through all parts of the city before finishing at Ormeau Park.

A number of road closures are in place and police have advised motorists to make use of the diversionary routes during the day.

Roads are expected to be reopen by around 4.30pm.

Full road closures:

Between 6am - 10.30am - Area around Stormont and the Upper Newtownards Road

Between 7am - 11.30am - The Ravenill Road area between the Albertbridge Road and the Ormeau Embankment

Between 8.00am - 1.30pm - Boucher Road area from Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane

Between 8.30am - 12.30pm - Around the city centre area, full closures on Chicester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street

Between 9.30am - 2pm - The Falls Road and Andersontown Road will have closures at points, and lane closures.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From North Howard Street, North Howard Link, Northumberland Street and Agnes Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - In the Antrim Road area with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Between 9.30am - 3pm - From Donegall Quay onto Oxfrod Street and Lanyon place.

