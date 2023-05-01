The funeral for two siblings who died in a road crash outside in Co Tyrone has started in Strabane.

Dan and Christine McKane lost their lives as they travelled home from a family funeral in England last Thursday morning.

Their funeral is being held in Strabane. Their aunt Julia McSorley, who also passed away in the crash, was laid to rest after a funeral mass in Glenock yesterday.

The crash took place on the A5 Tullyvar road just outside of Aughnacloy, when the minibus carrying the family collided with a lorry.

There were renewed calls for improvements to the A5 in the aftermath of the crash, with last week's Ulster Football Championship semi-finals seeing tributes paid to those who lost their lives in the crash.

A vigil took place at Our Lady's Grotto in Strabane on Friday, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

