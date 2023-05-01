A number of homes have been evacuated in the Alexander Road area of East Belfast due to an ongoing security alert.

Early on Monday morning, reports were made to the PSNI of a one vehicle road traffic collision in the area.

Police attended the scene and one man has been arrested.

Cordons have been put in place and the public are being asked to avoid the area.

There are road closures between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge Roundabout on the Cregagh Road.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.