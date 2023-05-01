Play Brightcove video

Funeral of siblings who died in Aughnacloy crash

Hundreds gathered for the funerals of the brother and sister killed in a crash in County Tyrone last Thursday.

Dan and Christine O'Kane died when their minibus was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A5 road near Aughnacloy.

Mourners attending their joint funeral mass which took place in Strabane on Monday morning were told the community has been wounded by grief because of an appalling tragedy.

Belfast Security Alert ends after nothing untoward found

A man remains in police custody following a security alert in east Belfast.

Around 35 people were evacuated from their homes in the Ladas Drive area following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning, close to a police station.

The suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and driving while unfit. The alert ended when nothing untoward was found and residents returned to their homes.

Man critically injured after Belfast crash

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a crash in east Belfast.

Police and emergency services attended the scene at Rosetta Park on Sunday afternoon. The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

May Day celebrations

There were tiny Kings and Queens in Holywood on Monday as the annual May Day celebrations got underway in County Down.

As per tradition, local school children danced with ribbons around the maypole before a competition took place to decide the town's best dressed royalty, ahead of the King's Coronation later this month.

