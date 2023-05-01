Play Brightcove video

Security Alert in East Belfast

A number of homes have had to be evacuated in East Belfast as police deal with a security alert.

It follows reports of a one vehicle crash in the Alexander Road area. One man has been arrested.

Road closures are in place.

Aughnacloy funerals

The funerals of Dan and Christine McKane who died in a crash in County Tyrone will be held in Strabane on Monday.

The brother and sister were killed after their minibus was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A5 road near Aughnacloy last Thursday.

Their aunt Julia McSorley was laid to rest after a funeral mass in Glenock yesterday.

Belfast Marathon attracts thousands of runners

Thousands of runners took to the streets for the Belfast City Marathon on Sunday.

The mens winner crossed the line in 2 hours and 22 minutes with the womens winner at 2 hours 37 minutes.

The route criss-crossed the city, with organisers saying it was the biggest turn-out yet.

Derry and Armagh book Ulster final places

Derry will take on Armagh in the final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Derry booked their place after beating Monaghan, while Armagh beat Down yesterday. The final will be played in Clones on 14 May.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.