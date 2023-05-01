A Scotsman was allegedly attacked and robbed after getting lost on a stag weekend in Belfast, a court heard today.

Police claimed 28-year-old Anthony O’Neill punched him in the face before snatching his mobile phone during an encounter on Saturday.

O’Neill, of Rosapenna Street in Belfast, was remanded in custody on disputed charges of robbery and possessing a Class C drug.

The alleged victim was said to have been targeted while in the city with a stag party from Scotland.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became lost from the rest of the group and made a phone call to find out their whereabouts.

CCTV footage then showed the accused speaking to him at an unspecified location before apparently launching an attack, according to police.

A PSNI officer contended: “He (O’Neill) struck him an unprovoked punch to the jaw.”

The defendant then stole an iPhone worth £700 from the victim, she claimed.

Police later arrested O’Neill and recovered the mobile along with a small quantity of diazepam tablets.

During interviews he denied the robbery charge and counter-alleged that the complainant assaulted him.

Defence solicitor Stephen Cassidy told the court: “He made the case that he was attacked and that’s what led to this incident.”

With the alleged victim believed to have returned home to Scotland, Mr Cassidy argued his client could be released without any risk of interference with the investigation.

Denying bail, however, District Judge Rosalie Prytherch ruled: “The risk of re-offending is just too high.”

She remanded O’Neill in custody to appear in court again on May 23

