Monday 1 May 2023 at 1:37pm

A security alert in East Belfast has ended after nothing untoward was found at the scene.

The alert started after a vehicle crashed close to Ladas Drive police station early on Monday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and driving while unfit

Army and technical officers examined the vehicle and found nothing untoward.

Residents who had been evacuated from nearby homes have been allowed to return.

The police cordon has been lifted and roads in the area have reopened.

The man arrested earlier on Monday remains in police custody.

