Two cars were set alight in arson attacks in separate towns in Co Down early on Monday morning.

A car was set alight and destroyed in the Main Street area of Ballywalter shortly before 12:55am.

Then at 1am a car parked in a driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards had a petrol bomb thrown at it.

Inspector Hanna of the PSNI said that it was "extremely fortunate" there were no injuries in what he described as "reckless attacks".

He added that " Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fires."

