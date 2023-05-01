Two cars set alight in separate arson attacks in Co Down on Monday morning
Two cars were set alight in arson attacks in separate towns in Co Down early on Monday morning.
A car was set alight and destroyed in the Main Street area of Ballywalter shortly before 12:55am.
Then at 1am a car parked in a driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards had a petrol bomb thrown at it.
Inspector Hanna of the PSNI said that it was "extremely fortunate" there were no injuries in what he described as "reckless attacks".
He added that "Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fires."
