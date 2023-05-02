A woman has been fined at Belfast Magistrates' Court for causing a nuisance due to dog fouling.

The case was taken by Belfast City Council against Frances Gordon, of Eureka Drive, Belfast.

Ms Gordon failed to remove dog fouling at the property and failed to prevent a recurrence.

She pleaded guilty under two counts of a breach of two abatement notices under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011.

Ms Gordon was fined £160 with additional costs of £76.

