Six Armagh GP surgeries have written to the Department of Health to express their concerns over the potential closure of Maphoner Surgery saying they are already close to breaking point.

Closing the health centre in Mullaghbawn would impact 5,300 people and could put "patient safety at risk", it's been warned.

The practice is set to close in June after the departure of its GP.

The Department of Health said it was in discussions with contractors on taking on the practice and "working extensively to ensure the continuation of GP services for the local community in Mullaghbawn".

Eleven doctors from neighbouring practices in County Amagh have co-signed a letter and say “the current proposals will destabilise South Armagh General Practice as a whole” and could lead to more surgeries handing back their GP contracts.

The neighbouring surgeries have said they are already close to breaking point and would struggle to take on more patients.

In a letter to the permanent secretary and deputy permanent secretary of the Department of Health, the GPs wrote: "We, the representatives from the six neighbouring practices of Maphoner Surgery, Mullaghbawn, would like to advise you of our concerns in relation to the proposed dispersal of its patients.

"We are all practices in crises, with three out of six contracts held by single handed GPs.

"We would estimate that there will be close to thirty thousand patients in the area with provision of General Medical Services in imminent danger.

"There are 5,300 patients from the Mullaghbawn practice and failing intervention from Trust Services or Federation, the proposal is to disperse them among the six remaining practices with an offer of thirty pounds per patient.

"We are in agreement that the current proposals will destabilise South Armagh General Practice as a whole. With the negative domino effect on neighbouring surgeries this may result in further practices considering their GMS Contract."

The letter continued: "South Armagh, as you will be aware is an area of socioeconomic deprivation and such drastic changes to General Medical Services and patient care will inevitably result in a spike of illness and mental health issues. This will also result in loss of income and work related stress for all practice staff during an already worrying cost of living crisis.

"Having met with SPPG, it was agreed that this is the biggest crisis yet in the Northern Ireland Primary Care arena given the huge patient to doctor ratio involved. The proposed date for dispersal, if no other suitable solution is found is 30th June 2023. This date is completely unreasonable for already overstretched practices and puts patient safety at risk. We collectively request that you support us and engage with Southern Trust to enable continue provision of services in Mullaghbawn. This commitment has been successful in other areas such as Bannview, Dungannon and Dromore. This has set a precedence in what could be considered less troubled waters.

"We feel that this is the only feasible solution at present to protect patient safety as well as the stability of local practices, staff employment and wellbeing. We hope that you can take our concerns into consideration and respond to us at your earliest convenience."

The letter was signed by the following GPs:

Dr K. Allen & Dr B.Allen - Rathkeeland House Surgery

Dr M Larkin, Dr S. Mc Nicholl & Dr R. Farry - Newtownhamilton Surgery

Dr R. Quinn, Dr G. Murray & Dr H. McElvenna - Newtownhamilton Health Centre

Dr M. Fee - Crossmaglen Health Centre

Dr E. McKernan - Bessbrook Surgery

Dr G. Vettiankal - Meigh Surgery

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "[We] are working extensively to ensure the continuation of GP services for the local community in Mullaghbawn. "We are still in discussions with potential contractors to take over the current contract for Maphoner Surgery from 1 July 2023. "Patients of the surgery should continue to contact their practice as normal for their healthcare needs."

The statement continued: "We would like to reassure patients that in similar situations across Northern Ireland, our staff have worked hard to find solutions and GP services continue to be provided. "The department acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping capacity to provide it. "Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the department is committed to building the GP workforce. We have made significant progress in relation to the number of GPs we train each year.

"The number of GP training places in Northern Ireland has been increased by 70% from 2015 levels in recent years. The review of places is ongoing and the department will consider recommendations from the review of training places in the future. "The department has also recently streamlined the processes for GPs who qualified in a number of countries to take up roles in Northern Ireland."

