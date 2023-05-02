Play Brightcove video

Throughout history major royal events have been an opportunity to produce souvenirs, and the coronation of King Charles III is the first chance we've had since the middle of the 20th to herald a new monarch with commemorative memorabilia.

UK high streets are offering the traditional mix of mugs, coins, tea towels, biscuit tins and teddy bears.

But the coronation is also giving small niche manufacturers an opportunity.

In Castlerock, Co Londonderry, Chocolate Manor produces high-end handmade chocolate products. Owner Geri Martin and her team have been busy making 50,000 white chocolate discs emblazoned with the new royal insignia and the motto 'King Charles III Coronation - May 6th 2023'.

These royal treats will crown thousands of cupcakes that are being sent out across the UK - many of them destined for care homes and hospitals.

Geri says: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to see our work being dispatched to every corner of the realm."

Chocolate Manor has built a bridge with the royal household.

When the late Queen died, King Charles toured all four nations of the UK and when he stepped off his plane in Belfast, he was immediately presented with a box of Geri's chocolates in a souvenir tin decorated with an image of the Giant's Causeway.

Gifts are usually handed to an attending courtier, but observers noted that Geri's chocolates were discretely tucked into the King's jacket pocket.

"We've been lucky enough to be invited to meet members of the Royal Family," she says, "and we've been to Downing Street for events to celebrate business. But the coronation really offers us to be a small part of a truly historic global event."

Just two miles from Geri's chocolate workshop is Braemar Farm where another treat fit for a king is being produced by Ruth and Ian Pollock.

Ian's herd of Holstein dairy cows produce a rick milk that Ruth uses to manufacture a range of handmade ice creams.

And when Ruth saw that Charles and Camilla's coronation menu featured trifle, she just had to re-imagine this traditional dessert as an ice cream.

Ruth says: "With the coronation coming up we decided to make a flavour that was connected to the big event, and when we saw that the King had specifically requested trifle for his coronation banquet, we knew there was only one way to go.

"I've created an ice-cream based on an old family recipe, it's essentially a sherry trifle with sponge cake, custard ice-cream, raspberry, and of course a wee drop of sherry."

Who knows, maybe the new Coronation Sherry Trifle ice-cream will be enjoyed by revellers when Castlerock hosts a coronation party at the local playing fields.

Carole Joy from Castlerock Community Association says the coronation concert from Windsor Castle will be shown live on a big screen, and she wants villagers to bring a picnic and enjoy a sunset street party to welcome the new sovereign.

On the north coast, the King will be celebrated and toasted with local produce - and the coronation is clearly proving to be an inspiration for our finest food creators.

