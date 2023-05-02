A family from Co Down who lost their daughter to asthma say they believe more needs to be done to raise awarness of the dangers of the condition.

Rachel Williamson, who was 16, died from the chornic lung condition in 2017.

On World Asthma Day, her parents Simon and Barbara are continuing their campaigning for better care, and are urging people to take asthma more seriously.

“Our daughter Rachel had suffered with asthma from a very early age and like thousands of other parents we were not well informed about the condition and were quite ignorant about the dangers it posed," they said.

"We did not realise for one minute that it would eventually take her life.

“We remember Rachel saying she felt unwell and within 45 minutes the paramedics arrived at the house.

"Rachel was rushed to the Ulster Hospital but sadly passed away. We were in total shock that so suddenly we lost her."

Rachel Williamson was 16 when she died in 2017.

Asthma affects 36,000 children in Northern Ireland.

Since Rachel's death, Simon and Barbara have created a programme for schools highlighting the dangers of the condition.

"We believe more needs to be done to raise awareness of the seriousness of asthma, what to do in an asthma attack and how to use an inhaler correctly," they said.

“Our son, Scott also has asthma, and we now feel more aware of the importance of asthma reviews and checks.

"Recently at Scott’s asthma review they spent time showing him how to use his inhaler and he had to then show them several times, so they knew he was aware what to do.

"This was reviewed every three months or so and again they went over this with him spending 15 to 20 minutes on how to use his inhaler.

"We feel this was really beneficial and now we want other parents to be more aware of good practices as it can save lives."

The lung charity Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland is warning that poor, basic care can contribute to asthma attacks and unnecessary hospitalisations.

It says personalised asthma action plans are "vital to keep people with asthma safe and should be offered at their annual asthma review".

The charity is also calling on the Department of Health to develop a Lung Health Strategy to ensure everyone gets an early diagnosis for their lung condition and once diagnosed receives support and information.

Play Brightcove video

Joseph Carter from the charity said: “Rachel is proof that more needs to be done to protect children living with asthma in Northern Ireland and we commend parent’s Simon and Barbara for helping to campaign for change and more awareness of the dangers.

"It’s appalling that people across Northern Ireland are struggling to breathe, are being rushed to hospital in an emergency and are dying avoidably from their lung conditions.

"We are urgently calling for a Lung Health Strategy to help improve care rates and save lives."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said: "The Department of Health is hosting a meeting of local stakeholders, including clinicians and health charities, from across Northern Ireland this week.

"The aim of the workshop is to develop a prioritised plan for improving respiratory care, including asthma services.

"Implementation of the plan would be subject to funding."

Asthma + Lung UK says following these five steps if a child is having an asthma attack, could be life-saving:

Get your child to sit up, rather than lying them down, and keep them calm

Help them to take one puff of their reliever inhaler (usually blue) with their spacer every 30 to 60 seconds, up to 10 puffs

If you don’t have their reliever, it’s not helping, or you are worried at any time, call 999 for an ambulance

If the ambulance has not arrived after 10 minutes, or the child’s symptoms aren’t improving, repeat step two

If there’s no improvement, call 999 again immediately

Mr Carter from the charity continued: “With the right management, hospital admissions and life-threatening asthma attacks, which can be traumatic, and on some occasions even fatal, are far less likely to occur.

"We know that life can be hectic for parents, and a child’s asthma might not be an immediate priority, especially if they rarely display symptoms.

"But asthma is not always predictable, which is why it is crucial that all children with asthma receive basic asthma care, which includes:

Helping your child take a preventer inhaler every day

Regular inhaler checks

An asthma action plan (which can be downloaded from our website)

An asthma review at least once a year

A follow up by the child’s GP at least 48 hours after an asthma attack

“Without this basic care, children are not only more vulnerable to having an asthma attack; poorly managed symptoms can also stop them enjoying things like sport, running around with their friends and socialising.

"To help your child stay well and active, asthma needs to be managed every day. That is why it is crucial that parents can recognise their child’s triggers, and when their symptoms are worsening, and they know exactly what to do in the event of an asthma attack."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.