Crusaders Strikers have announced their next match will be dedicated to the memory of young footballer Kaylee Black, who died suddenly.

A minute's silence will be held before Wednesday's game against Derry City Women, and the players will wear a black armband.

In a social media post the club added: "All ticket money will be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs."

Kaylee Black played for Crusasers' under-13 Titans team.

Paying tribute, the club said: “Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

“Our thoughts, and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

Meanwhile a gofundme page has raised almost £6,000 for the Black family.

