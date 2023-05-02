A man has been arrested after social media footage circulated of an incident at a home in Co Armagh which saw a group of people call to a young mum's door appearing to shout sectarian abuse.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Politicians have condemned the incident as "sickening and reprehensible".

Footage was posted on social media recorded off a video doorbell showing four men calling to her home.

The front door is repeatedly punched and kicked while apparent sectarian slurs are shouted.

A woman appears and tries to calm the situation and move the people away.

Upper Bann DUP MP Carla Lockhart described the incident as "reprehensible".

“I have been made aware of a video on social media showing a single mum being verbally abused,” she tweeted.

“This is reprehensible. They are best placed to deal with this. This behaviour is not welcome in Lurgan or anywhere else.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian also condemned the incident.

“The police are investigating the attack which is clearly motivated by sectarian hatred,” he said.

“I would appeal for anyone who can help identify the culprits to pass that information onto the police.”

UUP Leader Doug Beattie said: “This is absolutely appalling. I shall be speaking to @PSNIABC to ask what they are doing in relation to this clearly sectarian and threatening behaviour.”

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson described it as sickening and chilling.

“The cancerous sectarianism on display in the video must be unequivocally condemned by us all,” he said.

In a statement, police said: "Officers investigating a reported hate crime in the Ashleigh Crescent area of Lurgan on Sunday 30 April have made an arrest.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage. He was later bailed to allow for further enquiries."

