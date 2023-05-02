The secretary of state says "locally accountable leadership" is needed so Northern Ireland can "get its finances in order".

Chris Heaton-Harris was speaking after meeting with the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council to discuss a report it published on Tuesday.

The report revealed that Northern Ireland civil servants believe cuts of £800m may be needed across Stormont departments this year.

It was published by the Fiscal Council after the independent watchdog considered the 2023-2024 budget for Northern Ireland delivered by the Secretary of State last week.

Play Brightcove video

Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I met with the Northern Ireland Fiscal Council to discuss its report published today.

"In the absence of an Executive, the UK Government - through the Northern Ireland (Interim Arrangements) Bill - will be working with the Northern Ireland Civil Service on budget sustainability for the benefit of people across Northern Ireland.

"Locally accountable leadership is required to ensure that Northern Ireland can get its finances in order and protect the ongoing delivery of vital front-line services such as healthcare and education.

"It remains my priority to work with the parties to restore the devolved institutions."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.